D.C. Officials: Hackers Targeted City Police Cameras Days Before Inauguration

D.C. officials are claiming that the city’s police cameras were targeted by hackers days before the inauguration.

The Washington Post has details about this disclosure and what the scope of the hack supposedly was: City officials said ransomware left police cameras unable to record between Jan. 12 and Jan. 15. The cyberattack affected 123 of 187 network video recorders in a closed-circuit TV system for public spaces across the city, the officials said late Friday. – READ MORE