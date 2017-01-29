Czech President’s Spokesman: ‘Trump Protects His Country, Exactly What EU Elites Do Not Do’

Jiří Ovčáček, spokesman for Czech president Miloš Zeman, says that the U.S. is now an ally of the Slavic republic in the fight against mass immigration, contending that President Donald Trump is, unlike “EU elites”, concerned primarily “with the safety of his citizens”.

Ovčáček was defending the swift implementation of an executive order by the U.S. president on 'Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals', which temporarily prohibits all asylum seekers from entering the United States and indefinitely prohibits Syrian asylum seekers from entering the United States while a thorough review of the refugee vetting process is undertaken.