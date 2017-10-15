Czech President Wants Gun Rights For Europeans To Stop Terrorists

FOLLOW US!



Czech President Milos Zeman wants Europe to put more guns in the hands of the people to combat terrorism.

Zeman addressed the Council of Europe Tuesday to answer questions about the state of the continent. Zeman has pushed for gun rights in his own country, and he believes the rest of the continent should follow suit.

“What can we do against international criminality? Invest in the police, invest in the army and have the courage to invest in our own guns,” Zeman said. “My wife has a pistol. Of course, she passed all necessary tests, but now I am guarded by my wife, and not only by bodyguards.” – READ MORE