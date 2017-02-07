Curt Schilling Rips Elizabeth Warren — ‘She Represents Everything We Hate About Politics’ (VIDEO)

Curt Schilling went right at Elizabeth Warren during a Monday interview on The Larry O’Connor Show.

O’Connor first asked the former Red Sox Pitcher if there is a “disconnect” between the “typical” Boston sports fans — “you know they are blue collared guys, they are union guys, they probably lean to the right” — and Warren’s politics.

“Yes absolutely,” Schilling responded. “I’ve said it repeatedly. As I talk about potentially running for Senate and running against ‘Lieawatha,’ I’ve talked about the fact that the population in this state does not match the politics.”

“I just want to be clear, when you mention Hiawatha you mean Senator Elizabeth Warren, do you not?” O’Connor clarified.

“I actually said ‘Lieawatha,’” Schilling repeated. “No, I’m kidding. I’m kidding, obviously, but yeah.”

“This is a blue collar state,” he continued. “When you look at the coast of Boston and the fishing industry and you look at the towns and the cities, this is a blue collar state.”

“There is no way that the fishermen on Cape Cod are Elizabeth Warren fans. She represents everything we hate about politics.”

You can listen to the entire interview below.

LISTEN:



(DAILY CALLER)

