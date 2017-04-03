Crooked College ‘Fake News’ Guide Directs Students To Liberal Outlets

According to a “Who’s Who” of U.S. media just published by the Gustavus Adolphus College library, The Daily Caller and other news sites that serve conservative audiences are “utter garbage” and “conspiracy theory” in appeal and should be avoided like the plague by naive students.

Liberal outlets, conversely, are praised as “great in-depth sources” of news, Campus Reform reports.

The guide is the the brainchild of Vanessa Otero, a patent attorney, who organizes news sites on the basis of their “partisan bias” and “journalistic quality.”

The Daily Caller, TheBlaze and Red State don’t fare well on the “journalistic quality” scale either, being rated as “sensational or clickbait.”

Left-wing websites like Slate or Vox may “skew liberal” but Otero contends that doesn’t obviate their essential journalistic credibility, allowing only that this makes them “complex” and puts them on the same level as The Hill and The Wall Street Journal as “great in-depth sources of news.”

The Huffington Post, both U.S. and Canadian editions, is described as “hyper-partisan liberal” but this description only adds to the luster of its news, because it “meets high standards” that the news agencies with right-leaning audiences can never hope to reach.

Otero allows that Huff Post is not the best liberal source for convincing your peers of progressive values because it’s “good for confirming your existing biases but bad for convincing others. Be careful how much you hang out here.”

Otera would seem to hang out there quite frequently. Her guide includes an article from Huff Post that provides helpful assistance in identifying “fake news.”

The guide also references an article from Teen Vogue, entitled “The Best Tips for Spotting Fake News in the Age of Trump.”

