Criminal Justice Professor Who Called For Police Deaths Placed On Administrative Leave

FOLLOW US!



Mike Isaacson, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice who made numerous jokes about dead cops and openly supports Antifa, has been placed on administrative leave by the school.

The college contacted The Daily Caller Friday with a statement from college president Karol V. Mason to announce that the professor has been placed on administrative leave following TheDC reporting on Isaacson’s comments. The report prompted users on social media to participate in a popular #FireMike Twitter hashtag calling for the college to take action against him.

“Many of you may be aware of recent statements made by a John Jay College adjunct on social media, television and in the press,” he wrote, and proceeded to denounce Isaacson’s statements.

“I want to state clearly that I was shocked by these statements. They are abhorrent. This adjunct expressed personal views that are not consistent with our college’s well known and firm values and principles and my own personal standards and principles,” he continued. – READ MORE