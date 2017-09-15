Criminal Justice Professor Justifies Antifa Violence And Jokes About Dead Cops

FOLLOW US!



Mike Isaacson, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a co-founder of the Antifa organization Smash Racism D.C., promotes political violence. In a series of tweets, he also laughed at dead police officers.

Isaacson shared his support of political violence in an interview with The HillThursday, which was pointed out by Far Left Watch. The article, which explores the Antifa movement and its proponents in academia, got a few choice quotes from the professor.

“The justification [of the use of violence] is that Nazi ideology at its very core is founded on violence and on wielding power by any means,” Isaacson said.

“There is the question of whether these people should feel safe organizing as Nazis in public, and I don’t think they should,” he continued. “I don’t think anyone should think that someone who is intent on politically organizing for the sake of creating a state-sponsored genocide — I don’t think is something that we should protect.” – READ MORE