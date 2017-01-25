County Warns Employees to Protect Illegal Aliens Before Trump Inauguration

A day before the presidential inauguration, a major U.S. county slapped employees with a stern warning about their obligations under local sanctuary policies that protect illegal immigrants. In a two-page memo obtained by Judicial Watch, officials in San Francisco reminded all city and county workers of their duties under the county’s longtime measures shielding illegal aliens from deportation. It appears that the document was issued as a preemptive strike against President Donald Trump’s hardline on illegal immigration.

“All people seeking or receiving City services must be treated with equal dignity, respect for human rights, and due process under the law, regardless of immigration status,” the memo states. – READ MORE