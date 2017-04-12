True Pundit

Could cutting recess short kickstart healthcare reform and reboot Trump’s agenda?

If the Freedom Caucus isn’t bluffing, and the House GOP conference really is approaching a consensus on healthcare reform, then it’s time to cut the two-week Easter recess short and return to Capitol Hill next Monday.

It’d be the legislative equivalent of a Hail Mary: dangerous, risky, and more than a little desperate. But if executed with message discipline and full commitment from the Trump administration, the White House could turn around the president’s first 100 days. – READ MORE

