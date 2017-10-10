Cotton Says Cabinet Secretaries Should Back Trump On Iran Or Resign

As President Donald Trump prepares to de-certify Iran’s compliance with a 2015 pact to limit its nuclear program, a like-minded Republican senator is telling cabinet members to get on board with the decision, or get out.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has been a key outside adviser to the White House on a range of foreign policy issues, particularly on how to approach the Iran nuclear deal it inherited from the Obama administration. One of the leading Iran hawks in Congress, Cotton has urged Trump to de-certify Tehran’s compliance so lawmakers can revisit the terms of the deal and possibly renegotiate for tougher nuclear restrictions.

That counsel is at odds with what Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have publicly said about the agreement. Both men, who have themselves been sharply critical of the Iranian regime, say it is in the national security interests of the U.S. to keep the deal in place.