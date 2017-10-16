Corey Lewandowski: ‘There was a sexual assaulter in the White House. He was called Bill Clinton’ (VIDEO)

.@CLewandowski_: "There was a sexual assaulter in the White House. He was called @BillClinton." pic.twitter.com/ZN5qNEYVUh — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 14, 2017

President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski fired back at Hillary Clinton for comparing Harvey Weinstein to Trump as the Hollywood mogul faces numerous allegations of sexual harassment and rape.

“There was a sexual assaulter in the White House. He was called Bill Clinton,” Lewandowski said. “That’s the sexual assaulter she should be talking about in the White House.

When asked by the BBC whether she dismissed the Bill Clinton accusers Trump invited to the second debate, Hillary Clinton said she didn’t think so.- READ MORE