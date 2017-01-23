Politics
Corey Lewandowski on Media Coverage of Trump: ‘Reporters Want to Be the News’
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski slammed anti-Trump media bias this morning amid the continuing battle between the press and President Trump‘s administration for claims made by the latter about inauguration crowd sizes.
He told Fox’s Howard Kurtz that Trump’s Twitter feed is a great way for him to get his message directly to his audience without the “lens of liberalism” getting in the way. – READ MORE