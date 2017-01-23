Politics
Conway: ‘Unprecedented’ negative coverage of Trump ‘unfair to our democracy’
President Donald Trump’s aide, Kellyanne Conway, said in an interview broadcast Sunday that the poor coverage the president received before assuming office has had a negative effect on the country’s democracy.
“He has just absorbed an unprecedented qualitatively and quantitatively unprecedented deluge of negative criticism and coverage that’s frankly unfair and a little bit dangerous to our democracy,” Conway said on “Sunday Today.” – READ MORE