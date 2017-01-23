Conway Blasts Chuck Todd: ‘You’ve Missed It All Along’

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway flayed NBC News’ “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd Sunday for acting like an “opinion columnist” instead of an objective “news person” when he charged White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held a “ridiculous” first briefing Saturday.

Spicer received heated criticism from the mainstream media when he rebuked them for their "deliberately false reporting" on President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day. Todd took issue with Spicer's assertion the Trump administration is "going to hold the press accountable."