Conway blames Iraqi refugees for ‘Bowling Green massacre’ that never happened

President Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is facing criticism for saying in a Thursday night interview with MSNBC that two Iraqi refugees carried out a massacre that never occurred.

In a discussion in which she defended Trump’s ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, Conway compared it to what she described as an Obama administration ban on Iraqi refugees for six months following the “Bowling Green massacre.” – READ MORE

  • jubadoobai

    Oh, get a life with this stupid post! Everybody makes mistakes.

  • William

    Just another conservative lying about war.

  • Wayne Ville … a Deplorable

    Actually I believe she was making fun of the Obama admin. for using the fake Bowling Green incident.

  • jubadoobai

    Just another Leftist willing to ignore Islamic terrorism.