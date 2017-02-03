Politics
Conway blames Iraqi refugees for ‘Bowling Green massacre’ that never happened
President Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is facing criticism for saying in a Thursday night interview with MSNBC that two Iraqi refugees carried out a massacre that never occurred.
In a discussion in which she defended Trump’s ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, Conway compared it to what she described as an Obama administration ban on Iraqi refugees for six months following the “Bowling Green massacre.” – READ MORE
