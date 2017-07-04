Continental forces defeated in Charleston; 3,000 patriots captured

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (MAY 12, 1780) — The patriot cause suffered a crushing blow when Continental Army soldiers were defeated in Charleston today. Maj. Gen. Benjamin Lincoln has surrendered to British Lt. Gen. Sir Henry Clinton and his 8,000 troops after more than a month-long siege.

The Continental Army’s loss and surrender on this day handed over 3,000 patriots along with munitions and supplies to England, giving the British an advantage in the South that the patriots can hardly afford. In the harsh terms of the surrender, Lincoln and his men were refused the honors of war. The British captured more than 300 cannons and around 6,000 muskets.

