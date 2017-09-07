Conservatives Urge Media: Cut Ties With SPLC Over Dangerous ‘Hate Map’

Conservative leaders are calling out the liberal media for a dangerous hypocrisy: While media outlets readily promote an organization locating conservative and faith-based organizations on a “hate map,” they would never do the same for a map of abortion providers.

On Wednesday, 47 conservative leaders and organizations demanded that news outlets immediately halt their use of Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) data. Composed by the Family Research Council and signed by Media Research Center President Brent Bozell, the leaders published an open letter to the mediadetailing why outlets should stop referencing the “attack dog of the political left” while reporting.

“The SPLC is a discredited, left-wing, political activist organization that seeks to silence its political opponents with a ‘hate group’ label of its own invention and application that is not only false and defamatory,” the leaders challenged, “but that also endangers the lives of those targeted with it.”

According to the SPLC, many traditionally conservative and faith-based organizations constitute “hate” – a smear that has real-life consequences.

