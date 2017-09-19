Congressman urges Trump to meet with Assange

‘The president has been done harm by a lie, by the media, political forces and intelligence agencies’

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., is urging President Trump to meet with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to once and for all put to rest the “lie” that the administration colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 presidential election.

“Determining whether Russia had colluded with the Trump campaign, by supposedly breaking into the Democratic National Committee and leaking those emails — that’s the pivotal issue in front of us,” Rohrabacher told WND. “A really significant factor in determining the truth – what the reality is – is being totally ignored: Julian Assange actually has that first-hand information.

"There are very powerful interests at play that have lied to undermine the outcome of an American election, repeated lied and misled the American people, in a very dramatic way."