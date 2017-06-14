Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition after he was gunned down at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning.

Scalise, the majority whip of the House of Representatives, underwent surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center after he was among the reported five people who were shot by 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson in Alexandria, Va. Scalise, who was shot in the hip, is now out of surgery.

The hospital treating him provided this update on Twitter at 2:33 p.m. EST: “Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition.”

Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition. — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 14, 2017

The hospital did not offer any further information on his condition.

Trump called for unity and said the nation was praying for Scalise in remarks he delivered at the White House before noon.

“Congressman Scalise is a friend, a very good friend,” Trump said. “He’s a patriot and fighter. Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers not only of the entire city, but of an entire nation, and frankly, the entire world. America is praying for you and America is praying for all of the victims of this terrible shooting.”

