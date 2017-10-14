Congressman Sounds Alarm: Imran Awan Clan Sold U.S. Intel Secrets To Pakistan & Beyond

The taxpayers’ dollars confiscated from Congress is “not the highest of our concerns,” Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, said in an interview about the case of IT staffer Imran Awan, his brothers Abid and Jamal, and their wives Natalia Sova and Hina Alvi.

The Awans were highly paid IT administrators working for dozens of House Democrats until Capitol Police began probing them earlier this year. The family is accused of stealing equipment from more than 20 congressional offices and accessing the House IT system without members’ knowledge.

“The American people deserve to know the truth to this; it is a big deal,” King said. “It’s not just $6 or $7 million, $120,000 worth of equipment here or there. The biggest thing is that the brothers, Awan’s wife and friend all had access to the private emails and electronic communications of members of Congress and all their staff.”

King said there’s “no telling what they downloaded, what they know.”

