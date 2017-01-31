Congressman: Executive Orders Have Democrats ‘Really Panicked’

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said during an interview Monday on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that President Donald Trump’s rapid action his first few days in office has Democrats panicked.

Biggs, who recently reintroduced a bill dubbed “Grant’s law,” which would legally ban future administrations from implementing the type of “catch and release” immigration policies pursued by President Obama, praised the 45th president for signing executive orders last week beefing up border security and immigration enforcement. – READ MORE