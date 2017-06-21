Congressional Women’s Softball Game Ticket Sales Skyrocket

Interest in the Congressional Women’s Softball Game has soared following the shooting of Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and other Republicans on the eve of the Congressional Baseball Game last week, according to Roll Call.

Last year, the game raised $215,000 for Young Survivors Coalition, a charity that supports young women diagnosed with breast cancer. 2017’s event has already exceeded $263,000 in ticket sales and donations. Organizers said the game is expected to completely sell out.

The game, played at Watkins Recreation Center in Washington, tends to be more low-key than the Congressional Baseball game but exciting nonetheless. It pits congresswomen from both sides of the aisle against the female press pool, known as the Bad News Babes. Last year, the press team won 8-4.

In the wake of last week’s shooting, organizers have stepped up security. There will be both Capitol Police and D.C. Police at Wednesday’s game.

“We will continue to work with U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police to ensure the safety of everyone involved with the game,” said the organizers in a statement.

The game starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are $10.

