Congressional Staffer Also Reportedly Shot By Gunman In Virginia

FOLLOW US!



A congressional staffer for Rep. Roger Williams of Texas was shot by a gunman who opened fire at a Republican baseball practice in Virginia early Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was also hit by gunfire.

Before committing the crime, the gunman reportedly asked someone if the congressmen playing on the field in Alexandria were Republicans or Democrats. The perpetrator, believed to be armed with a rifle, was allegedly arrested and sent to the hospital after being shot by U.S. Capitol law enforcement, reports Fox News.

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said “everyone would have died” if it wasn’t for the presence of Scalise’s security detail. Two capitol policemen part of the security team were also shot.

Scalise was hit in the hip and is expected to survive. Williams’ staffer was shot, but it is not clear where he was hit and how severe the injury is.

President Donald Trump said in an official statement that he was “deeply saddened” by the shooting.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].