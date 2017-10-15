Congressional investigators meet ‘a lot of resistance’ from FBI, DOJ on anti-Trump dossier

The FBI and Justice Department have turned down or ignored every request since March from the House Intelligence Committee seeking information about the controversial anti-Trump dossier, according to a review of congressional records by Fox News.

Records show the committee has made eight such requests, including subpoenas, in that time period.

Congressional investigators have met “a lot of resistance,” committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News.

But the GOP lawmaker seemed to indicate public scrutiny and congressional pressure may spur movement on the issue. “These are crucial questions related to Congress’ oversight responsibilities. … We hope we’ll soon be on the path to getting the information we need,” he said. – READ MORE