Congressional Baseball Shooter Dies At Hospital

James T. Hodgkinson, the alleged shooter at a congressional baseball practice Tuesday, died at 9:15 a.m. at George Washington University Hospital, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller has confirmed the identity of the shooter.

Hodgkinson allegedly shot at congressmen as they were practicing for an annual charity game. The shooter, 66, shot House Whip Steve Scalise, and a Zack Barth, a congressional staffer, among others. Scalise, a member of House leadership, had a security detail present, who returned fire.

GW Hospital did not immediately return a request for comment.

President Donald Trump confirmed during a Wednesday press conference that the shooter died.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

  • Fister

    Governor McCauliffe “I have long advocated, this is not what today is about, but there are too many guns on the street. We lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence. I’ve long talked about this.”

    This is what passes as the Voice of Reason in Virginia these days.