James T. Hodgkinson, the alleged shooter at a congressional baseball practice Tuesday, died at 9:15 a.m. at George Washington University Hospital, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller has confirmed the identity of the shooter.

Hodgkinson allegedly shot at congressmen as they were practicing for an annual charity game. The shooter, 66, shot House Whip Steve Scalise, and a Zack Barth, a congressional staffer, among others. Scalise, a member of House leadership, had a security detail present, who returned fire.

GW Hospital did not immediately return a request for comment.

President Donald Trump confirmed during a Wednesday press conference that the shooter died.

