True Pundit

The 2017 Congressional Baseball Game on June 15 raised an all-time record amount of money in donations.

“The game took on a more profound meaning after Wednesday’s shooting as Americans from all backgrounds stood united in the name of charity,” said the Congressional Sports For Charity’s press release.

Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Tyson Food Lobbyist Matt Mika, congressional staffer Zachary Barth, and Capitol Police Officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner were victims of a shooting at the GOP baseball practice the morning before the game last week.

The Congressional Baseball Game raised over $1.5 million for charities including The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, The Nationals Dream Foundation and The Washington Literacy Center. This year, a portion of the proceeds were also donated to the two Capitol Police officers “who put their lives on the line.”

The baseball game sold a grand total of 24,595 in tickets to those wishing to gather in solidarity against the heinous crime.

CNN reports that the 2016 game raised $500,000 for charity donations and sold roughly 10,000 tickets, paling in comparison to the 2017 record.

The Congressional Baseball Game will be followed by the 9th annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game on June 21. Female members of Congress will face the Bad News Babes, a team comprising of female members of the press. Game proceeds will go to the Young Survival Coalition.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].