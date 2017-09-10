Congress passes stopgap Pentagon budget despite warnings

Congress on Friday passed another stopgap budget for the Pentagon despite a recent string of deadly naval and aviation mishaps and warnings from defense hawks and military leaders that years of such funding delays have worn down the services.

The continuing budget resolution, or CR, will maintain old fiscal 2017 funding levels for the military through December and was packaged with must-pass measures providing aid for Hurricane Harvey and raising the debt ceiling.

Both chairmen of the House and Senate armed services committees voted against the legislation, saying it harms the military.

