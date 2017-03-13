Confirmation Hearing For Trump’s Labor Nominee Rescheduled YET AGAIN

The confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Labor, R. Alexander Acosta, has been rescheduled from March 15 to March 22.

The date change is due to a scheduling conflict for the chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (HELP), the committee that will conduct Acosta’s hearing. Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee is scheduled to accompany president Trump in Nashville on Wednesday in a campaign-style event to help promote the Republican’s healthcare plan.

“Because Chairman Alexander will be joining President Trump in Nashville on Wednesday, Alexander Acosta’s confirmation hearing will be rescheduled,” a spokesman for Alexander explained.

Acosta is a former federal prosecutor and the dean of the Florida International University College of Law in Miami.

A native of Miami and first-generation lawyer, Acosta earned his undergraduate degree and Law Degree from Harvard and served as a law clerk to Justice Samuel Alito on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Acosta was a member of the National Labor Relations Board and became the first Hispanic to be an Assistant Attorney General. If confirmed, Acosta will be the first Hispanic member of Trump’s cabinet.

Trump selected Acosta after his original choice, CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder, withdrew his name from consideration.

Puzder’s committee hearing was rescheduled five times before the committee set a final date for Feb. 16. The fast food CEO withdrew his name after Senate Republicans informed the White House that they may not have had the votes to approve Puzder.

