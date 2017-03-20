Director James Comey Confirms FBI Is Investigating Links Between Trump Campaign And Russia (VIDEO)

James Comey confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including if there were any ties between Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

The FBI director testified alongside National Security Agency head Michael Rogers before the House Intelligence Committee Monday.

“Our practice is not to confirm the existence of ongoing investigations, especially those that include classified matters,” Comey said. “But, in unusual circumstances, it may be appropriate to do so. This is one of those circumstances. I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. That includes any links between the Trump campaign and Russian government, and whether there was cooperation.”

“This will also include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed,” he continued. “Because it’s classified, I can not say more about who we are investigating.”

“This is a complex situation. There is no way for me to give you a timetable. I can promise you we will follow the facts — wherever they may lead.”

(DAILY CALLER)

