Comedy Central Guy Calls Barron Trump A ‘Date-Rapist-To-Be’ With A ‘Small PP’

(Daily Caller) Comedy Central contributor Stephen Spinola tweeted Friday morning, the morning of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, that his 10-year-old son Barron looks like a “date-rapist-to-be.”

Spinola followed up his now-deleted tweet with a second now-deleted tweet in which he said he hoped Barron would one day rape his mother.

“I don’t want my Mom to get raped, but if she does I hope it’s by Barron Trump,” he wrote. “Small pp [sic] would be painless and we’d win lots of money in court.”

The stand up comedian — and self-proclaimed “Master of Cum” — would go on to apologize Monday morning.

I believe in Math and the stats are saying I made a bad joke. I truly apologize if it hurt Barron Trump's feelings. And thats all I can say. — Stephen Spinola (@Mr_McStevie) January 23, 2017

UPDATE (2:00 pm, EST): Comedy Central reached out to the Daily Caller to say that Spinola does not “write” for Comedy Central — despite TheDC’s article never claiming he did and “Comedy Central content contributor” appearing in Spinola’s Twitter bio.

