Comedy Central Guy Calls Barron Trump A ‘Date-Rapist-To-Be’ With A ‘Small PP’

(Daily Caller) Comedy Central contributor Stephen Spinola tweeted Friday morning, the morning of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, that his 10-year-old son Barron looks like a “date-rapist-to-be.”

screen-shot-2017-01-23-at-10-45-41-am

Spinola followed up his now-deleted tweet with a second now-deleted tweet in which he said he hoped Barron would one day rape his mother.

Barron, Donald and Melania Trump (Getty Images)

“I don’t want my Mom to get raped, but if she does I hope it’s by Barron Trump,” he wrote. “Small pp [sic] would be painless and we’d win lots of money in court.”

(Twitter, via The Way Back Machine)

The stand up comedian — and self-proclaimed “Master of Cum” — would go on to apologize Monday morning.

 

UPDATE (2:00 pm, EST): Comedy Central reached out to the Daily Caller to say that Spinola does not “write” for Comedy Central — despite TheDC’s article never claiming he did and “Comedy Central content contributor” appearing in Spinola’s Twitter bio.

