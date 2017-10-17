Columbia University Pledges $100 Million To Campus Staff ‘Diversity’

Columbia University announced its pledging to spend at least $100 million over the next five years on efforts to diversify the ethnic and gender makeup of its staff.

The school didn’t specify where it’ll get its funds from, stating only that contributions from the university would be “matched by investments from individual schools and their academic departments.” There’s no word on whether tuition fees will be used to pay for the initiative.

Emails obtained by Campus Reform on October 13 state that the funds will be used to raise the number of professors at the Ivy League institution who come from backgrounds that “traditionally have been underrepresented.” – READ MORE