True Pundit

College To Spend $1.2 Million On Race And Slavery Studies

North Carolina’s Davidson College will spend $1.2 million dollars to grow campus and community awareness about race and slavery, according to a Wednesday statement.

After being awarded a $1.2 million grant by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the liberal arts college of roughly 1,800 students said it would use this money to encourage dialogue on issues of justice, equality and community.

“The recent events in Charlottesville bore witness to hate that is propagated by those who threaten our collective public life and is antithetical to Davidson’s values and our nation’s promise,” the college’s statement reads. “Davidson’s mission includes cultivating humane instincts, recognizing the dignity and value of each person. That mission is informed by a quest for truth about our own past.” – READ MORE