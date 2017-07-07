True Pundit

Politics Security

College Prof Mocks Scalise Health Update — ‘Good Thing’ He Has Insurance

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Emory University professor Carol Anderson used news of Rep. Steve Scalise’s condition being downgraded to “serious” on Thursday night to mock the GOP’s health plan.

MedStar Washington said late Thursday that Scalise, who was shot during a GOP baseball practice three weeks ago, would be readmitted to the intensive care unit “due to new concerns for infection.” His condition has been downgraded from “fair” to “serious.”

Anderson, who teaches African American Studies at Emory University, used the update as an opportunity to rail against the GOP health care bill.

“Wow! It’s a good thing that he has health insurance and that there aren’t any caps,” she wrote in response to the news.

Anderon doubled down on the tweet despite being called out by others for being insensitive to Scalise’s situation.

She compared Scalise’s fight for his life to people “who are scared they’re going to lose their insurance under GOP plan.”

The Daily Caller reached out to Anderson for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

'Good Thing' He Has Insurance --Emory University Prof Mocks Scalise's Condition Being Downgraded
'Good Thing' He Has Insurance --Emory University Prof Mocks Scalise's Condition Being Downgraded

Emory University professor Carol Anderson used news of Rep. Steve Scalise's condition being downgraded to "serious" on Thursday night to mock the GOP's health plan. MedStar Washington said late Th
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • HighInformationVoter

    She has to go back.