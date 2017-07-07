College Prof Mocks Scalise Health Update — ‘Good Thing’ He Has Insurance

Emory University professor Carol Anderson used news of Rep. Steve Scalise’s condition being downgraded to “serious” on Thursday night to mock the GOP’s health plan.

MedStar Washington said late Thursday that Scalise, who was shot during a GOP baseball practice three weeks ago, would be readmitted to the intensive care unit “due to new concerns for infection.” His condition has been downgraded from “fair” to “serious.”

Anderson, who teaches African American Studies at Emory University, used the update as an opportunity to rail against the GOP health care bill.

“Wow! It’s a good thing that he has health insurance and that there aren’t any caps,” she wrote in response to the news.

Wow! It's a good thing that he has health insurance and that there aren't any caps. — Carol Anderson (@ProfCAnderson) July 6, 2017

Anderon doubled down on the tweet despite being called out by others for being insensitive to Scalise’s situation.

What in the world is the matter with you? This man is fighting for his life. — Coon Hownd (@Dougniff) July 6, 2017

She compared Scalise’s fight for his life to people “who are scared they’re going to lose their insurance under GOP plan.”

As are millions of Americans who are scared that they're going to lose their health insurance under GOP plan. We're all one calamity away. — Carol Anderson (@ProfCAnderson) July 6, 2017

I said it's a good thing he has health insurance. He was seriously injured, underwent multiple surgeries, in hosp. 3 weeks. How's that fake? — Carol Anderson (@ProfCAnderson) July 6, 2017

I would be thankful that my relative had insurance/access to doctors that would give him or her a chance. That's why no caps are important. — Carol Anderson (@ProfCAnderson) July 6, 2017

The Daily Caller reached out to Anderson for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

