College Park Maryland to allow non-US citizens the right to vote in local elections

– The College Park City Council has voted in favor of a measure that would allow city residents who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections.

College Park joins six other towns in allowing legal permanent residents and undocumented immigrants to vote in municipal elections.

The council’s vote on this issue was supposed to happen back in August, but it was postponed due to threats made to council members over the proposal. – READ MORE