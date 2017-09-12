College Instructor Says Right-Wing Terrorism More Threatening Than Islamic Terrorism

FOLLOW US!



An American University instructor told students that right-wing terrorism constituted a greater threat than Islamic terrorism, according to a Monday report.

“I would guess that a handful of you are probably like, ‘Oh, it’s some radical of Islam, people who are using that to justify their violence,’” instructor Erin Kearns said in a May “Policing Terrorism” lecture, opining on what she would expect to be students’ initial reaction to a terrorist attack.

“That is a common, common assumption,” Kearns said in audio obtained by The College Fix. “In reality, if we look at the past 10 years, only about 12 percent of terrorist attacks in the U.S. have been committed by Muslims.” – READ MORE