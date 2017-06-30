College Claims That Affording Housing Is ‘White Privilege’

A test administered at a health care college asserted that being able to afford housing constitutes “white privilege,” The College Fix reported Thursday.

School officials administered the test in a class entitled “Wellness Coaching & Communication Skills” at American College of Healthcare Sciences, a natural medicine college that has a campus in Portland, Ore., as well as online courses, according to The College Fix.

“‘If I can move, I can be pretty sure that I can rent or purchase housing in an area that I can afford and in which I want to live.’ This is an example of ___,” read the question.

The course listed “white privilege,” “heterosexual privilege,” “male privilege,” and “Christian privilege” as responses, designating “white privilege” as the correct answer.

A note under the question indicates that the question was derived from a “multicultural competence” lesson. The student who provided the question to The College Fix did so anonymously for fear of having her grade lowered. She said that, while Professor Nicole Betschmann did not personally reference “white privilege” in the lecture, the course’s textbook, “Intentional Interviewing and Counseling: Facilitating Client Development in a Multicultural Society,” and PowerPoint detail it.

Privilege is “power given to people through cultural assumptions and stereotypes,” according to the textbook, which also says that “Whites, males, heterosexuals, middle-class people, and others enjoy the convenience of not being aware of their privileged state.”

Tracey Abell, the school’s chief operating officer, said the course was designed to enhance students’ communication skills.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to the American College of Healthcare Sciences for comment, but received none in time for press.

