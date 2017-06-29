CNN’s Jim Acosta Hits Back At Sean Hannity, Says He ‘Needs A Hug’ (VIDEO)

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta found himself the subject of Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Tuesday night, when Hannity called him a “top pusher of fake news,” and said he “needs a camera” like a “plant needs sunlight.” Acosta hit back on Twitter Wednesday, saying Hannity is in need of a hug. Alternate headline: @seanhannity needs a hug. #hannityunhugged https://t.co/84ZvxkEBiG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 28, 2017

Hannity played audio of Acosta pushing White House press secretary Sean Spicer to “turn the cameras on” during a briefing the press was not allowed to air live, as Spicer ignored him and called on a different reporter for a separate question.

WATCH:

Acosta repeated his question several times, and another unseen reporter piped up saying, “it’s a legitimate question.”

Hannity said Acosta’s mission goes further than just getting the cameras back on. He’s using “fake news as a political weapon” to undermine President Donald Trump, Hannity said.

Hannity said there’s a pattern of bias in Acosta’s reporting, citing “multiple combative exchanges” with White House officials where Acosta’s goal seemed to be “looking good for himself on camera.”

Acosta is infamous for an exchange with Trump when the president told him not to be rude and tagged CNN as “fake news.” This comes in the wake of CNN retracting a story linking Trump with the Russian government and forcing three reporters to resign as a result. Top brass also issued new rules and guidelines regarding all Russia stories going forward.

