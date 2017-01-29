CNN’s Fake Ratings News: PR Team Tweets CNN Tied Fox News on Inauguration Day

Oliver Darcy at Business Insider reports that as much as the CNN Media team loves to boast about being the scolds of “fake news,” CNN has been making ersatz claims about tying Fox News in inauguration ratings. It’s a little odd to suggest Donald Trump is running an Alternative Reality Administration while you’re citing Alternative Ratings.

First, President Trump congratulated Fox for being number one in inauguration ratings in a tweet: “They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN — public is smart!” – READ MORE