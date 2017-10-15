CNN’s Don Lemon: Trump Has ‘Fooled’ Voters With ‘Fake News’ Claims About Obamacare (VIDEO)

CNN’s Don Lemon claimed on Friday that President Trump has “fooled” his voters into thinking bad news about Obamacare is “fake news.”

Lemon said, “It’s interesting because he has fooled his base into saying that it is fake news, that the exchanges for Obamacare is collapsing and into believing it. And then when they start losing health care he’s going to say ‘you’re losing your health care because of Obamacare, because of the former president.’”

