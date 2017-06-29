CNN’s Cuomo Says President Trump Wants To Make The Media ‘An Enemy Of The State’

CNN “New Day” host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday President Donald Trump is at war with the media and out to make reporters “an enemy of the state.”

“At the end of the day we have been here before my brothers,” said Cuomo.

“This is a de facto declaration of making the media an enemy of the state, that is what this effort winds up amounting to,” he said. “It’s not just Cillizza, it’s not just Cuomo, it’s not just one story. It’s all of them all the time, they’re all fake. Don’t trust them, [reporters] only trust us [The White House].”

CNN politics reporter Chris Cillizza said Trump is fixated on the media because it’s what helped him rise to power.

“Almost every morning particularly yesterday and this morning it’s about the media,” said Cillizza.”It’s about the fake news media. That’s what he cares about that. That’s what animates him. That’s is at the fundamental core of why the guy ran for president.”

He added reporters have to adapt and change their style of covering the White House, but fellow panelist and executive editor of The Sentinel Newspapers, Brian Karem, disagreed.

Karem called out deputy white house press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tuesday for her treatment of the media, saying she was inflaming the American people.

“No, you have to confront it,” Karem told CNN. He then reinforced the idea that Trump has declared war on the mainstream media. “We have to confront the fact and recognize the fact that he is at war with the media. And once we accept that and then move forward we can make head way.”

These comments come on the heels of CNN forcing three reporters to resign for a botched story connecting Russia and Trump. The network has also issued new rules and regulations regarding all Russia related stories.

Cuomo closed by thanking the guests for their “bravery” and asking viewers to watch for bias from the White House. “Watch what happens when somebody says something that the white house likes. Watch how quickly the president’s attitude and all his people will change towards that person and that outlet. That tells you what this is about. It’s not about the truth it’s about what they like.”

