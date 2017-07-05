True Pundit

CNN’s Cuomo Deletes Tweet Threatening Reddit User Who Posted Trump Video

Co-host of CNN’s “New Day” Chris Cuomo deleted a tweet Wednesday in which he proposed revealing the identity of the Reddit user who posted the CNN wrestling video of President Donald Trump.

One Twitter user screen shot Cuomo’s tweet and criticized the co-host for trying to intimidate a teenager in order to suppress negative coverage of his home network.

 

Cuomo characterized Trump’s attempts to hit back at CNN via social media as an attack on the press and said that Trump was trying to make the media an “enemy of the state.”

Cuomo’s co-host Alisyn Camerota said Wednesday that she believes that CNN is protecting the Reddit user’s safety by not revealing his identity, to which Cuomo replied, “Is that our job?”

  • Joseph Chiara

    It has been evident for a long time that he is a low intellect bully when he can be and a pussy at heart.

  • Narutojlin Song

    they need to fire Chris Cuomo or faces public backlashes

  • democrat CockRoach

    He may need to get a real job soon instead of a fake one.