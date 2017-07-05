CNN’s Cuomo Deletes Tweet Threatening Reddit User Who Posted Trump Video

Co-host of CNN’s “New Day” Chris Cuomo deleted a tweet Wednesday in which he proposed revealing the identity of the Reddit user who posted the CNN wrestling video of President Donald Trump.

One Twitter user screen shot Cuomo’s tweet and criticized the co-host for trying to intimidate a teenager in order to suppress negative coverage of his home network.

Why did @ChrisCuomo delete this tweet? Possibly because they found out it was 15 year old kid they are trying to extort. #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/JfLWOI6bo4 — Mark M. (@mmontuori) July 5, 2017

Cuomo characterized Trump’s attempts to hit back at CNN via social media as an attack on the press and said that Trump was trying to make the media an “enemy of the state.”

Cuomo’s co-host Alisyn Camerota said Wednesday that she believes that CNN is protecting the Reddit user’s safety by not revealing his identity, to which Cuomo replied, “Is that our job?”

