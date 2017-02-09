True Pundit

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: Saying Fake News Is Like Using ‘An Ethnic Disparagement’ (VIDEO)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo harshly criticized President Donald Trump’s latest attack against the media  Thursday morning.

“The president, with all due respect, is once again off on the facts,” Cuomo told his audience. “That’s not something that any of us have any desire to say on a regular basis, but it keeps being true.”

“Fake news is the worst thing you can call a journalist,” he added. “It’s like an ethnic disparagement.”

“We all have these ugly words for people. That’s the one for journalists. … He just keeps doubling down when the facts don’t favor his position.”

    Let’s not get ahead of ourselves Chris, you first have to be a journalist to be offended by such a remark. Unfortunately for you, there is not enough evidence to allow you to make such a claim.