CNN’s Blitzer Repeatedly Hypes New ‘Crisis’ Between U.S. and Mexico

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer thrice claimed on his early afternoon program on Thursday that diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico had entered a “crisis”, due to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto cancelling his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Blitzer trumpeted “the breaking news: a major diplomatic rift — a crisis, I dare say between the United States and Mexico.” He later stated that “it sounds like that crisis in U.S.-Mexican relations is going to continue,” and emphasized that “clearly, this crisis not going away.”

The CNN host brought on Mexico’s former ambassador to the United States, Arturo Sarukhan, ten minutes after President Trump finished his speech to the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. Blitzer led into a clip from the billionaire with his “crisis, I dare say” line. – READ MORE