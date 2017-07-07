CNN’s Amanpour Likens ‘Denying Climate Science’ to Denying Planets Orbit Sun (VIDEO)

(NewsBusters) On Thursday’s New Day on CNN, during a discussion of President Donald Trump’s speech in Poland, CNN international correspondent Christiane Amanpour at one point hinted that those who are “denying climate science” are similar to those who used to think the planets and sun revolve around the Earth as she recalled Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Accord.

After recounting that Trump had praised former Polish president Lech Walesa and recalled his anti-communist activities from the 1980s, Amanpour noted that Trump had also mentioned the Polish scientist Copernicus and his contributions to astronomy – READ MORE

