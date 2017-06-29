CNN’s Acosta Goes Full Liberal Activist: Trump Is Eroding Our Freedoms! (VIDEO)

CNN’s eccentric Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta had been all over CNN and social media this week throwing a temper-tantrum over how the White House press briefings were being conducted. But during an appearance on The Situation Room, Wednesday evening, Acosta went full liberal activist as he decried the Trump administration and tried to smear a conservative panelist. “What we’re witnessing right now is just this erosion of our freedoms in terms of covering the president of the United States,” he claimed while standing in front of the White House

