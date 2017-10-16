CNN Wrongly Claims White Police Officer Killed Philando Castile (VIDEO)

The narrative that blacks are violently targeted by police officers out of racism is so entrenched in the media that journalists sometimes forget that some police officers involved in widely-reported violence with black suspects are either black or Hispanic, and not white.

On Thursday’s Erin Burnett OutFront, CNN correspondent Drew Griffin mistakenly identified the police officer who tragically killed black motorist Philando Castile as being “white” even though former Officer Jeronimo Yanez is Hispanic.

The CNN correspondent's mistake came within a piece recounting reports that Russians have tried to use social media to heat up political tensions in the United States. After recalling the case of an apparently Russia-based group called Don't Shoot Us that paints American police officers as biased against blacks and tries to inspire protests, Griffin recalled