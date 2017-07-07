CNN reporter gets caught tweeting deceptively edited, Trump-mocking video from Poland

(The Blaze) CNN’s Chris Cillizza was caught pushing a deceptively edited video that is being shared on social media that makes it appear as though Poland’s first lady snubbed President Donald Trump. A longer version of the video shows what really happened.

Cillizza tweeted, “OHMYGOD” repeated multiple times, with a link to the video that is cut to only three seconds in length.

But a longer version of the video shows that Kornhauser-Duda merely went to greet Melania Trump because the president was himself greeting her husband. A moment later she warmly shakes the hand of President Trump. The later portion of the video was edited out to make it appear that she snubbed the U.S. president. – READ MORE

Folks, Poland's first lady did not diss Trump's handshake attempt. She was looking at Melania, shook her hand, then shook Trump's. Stop. pic.twitter.com/ta8DNsv0Th — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 6, 2017

