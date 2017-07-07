Politics TV
CNN reporter gets caught tweeting deceptively edited, Trump-mocking video from Poland
(The Blaze) CNN’s Chris Cillizza was caught pushing a deceptively edited video that is being shared on social media that makes it appear as though Poland’s first lady snubbed President Donald Trump. A longer version of the video shows what really happened.
Cillizza tweeted, “OHMYGOD” repeated multiple times, with a link to the video that is cut to only three seconds in length.
LEGEND pic.twitter.com/UGKw0XWpPv
— David Lewis (@davidclewis) July 6, 2017
But a longer version of the video shows that Kornhauser-Duda merely went to greet Melania Trump because the president was himself greeting her husband. A moment later she warmly shakes the hand of President Trump. The later portion of the video was edited out to make it appear that she snubbed the U.S. president. – READ MORE
Folks, Poland's first lady did not diss Trump's handshake attempt. She was looking at Melania, shook her hand, then shook Trump's. Stop. pic.twitter.com/ta8DNsv0Th
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 6, 2017
READ MORE: