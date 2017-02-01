Politics World
CNN Producer Files Lawsuit Against Trump Executive Order After Being Detained at Airport
A CNN producer is challenging President Donald Trump‘s travel ban from seven countries after he was detained at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Managing editor Mohammed Tawfeeq is an Iraqi citizen, but is also a legal resident of the United States. After arriving at Atlanta Sunday, he was subject to additional screenings and detained, before eventually being allowed to re-enter the country. – READ MORE