CNN POLL: 7 In 10 More Confident In Trump After His Joint Session Address

A poll conducted by CNN shows that seven in ten Americans feel more optimistic about both President Trump and the direction our country is moving toward after listening to his Tuesday evening address to a joint session of Congress.

Of the 509 participants surveyed by CNN and ORC, 57 percent recorded a “very positive reaction” to POTUS’ address.

Additionally, two-thirds said the address made them feel that “the president has the right priorities for the country.”

On the issues, 72 percent approved of Trump’s comments on the economy, 70 percent approved of his plan to combat terrorism — specifically ISIS — and his tax, immigration and health care policies scored 64, 62 and 61 percent positive respectively.

