CNN Panelist: Christians Made A ‘Deal With The DEVIL’ By Supporting ‘Political Crack’ Peddling Trump (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



A CNN panelist Friday accused Christians who support Donald Trump of making a “deal with the Devil.”

On “CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,” CNN Political contributor Maria Cardona said, “Look, I was going to say thank God that the president addressed this, Don, because I know that this is what keeps every single American up at night. This is a huge problem in the country. So I’m glad the president is focusing on it. I’m being facetious.”

– READ MORE