True Pundit

Politics TV

CNN Panelist: Christians Made A ‘Deal With The DEVIL’ By Supporting ‘Political Crack’ Peddling Trump (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A CNN panelist Friday accused Christians who support Donald Trump of making a “deal with the Devil.”

 

On “CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,” CNN Political contributor Maria Cardona said, “Look, I was going to say thank God that the president addressed this, Don, because I know that this is what keeps every single American up at night. This is a huge problem in the country. So I’m glad the president is focusing on it. I’m being facetious.”

READ MORE

CNN Panelist: Christians Made A ‘Deal With The DEVIL’ By Supporting ‘Political Crack’ Peddling Trump [VIDEO]
CNN Panelist: Christians Made A ‘Deal With The DEVIL’ By Supporting ‘Political Crack’ Peddling Trump [VIDEO]

A CNN panelist Friday accused Christians who support Donald Trump of making a "deal with the Devil." WATCH: On "CNN Tonight With Don Lemon," CNN Political contributor Maria Cardona said, "Lo
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:

Leave a Reply